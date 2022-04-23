Chase Sherman late scratch from UFC Vegas 52 bout with Alexandr Romanov

UFC Vegas 52 has taken a hit in the middle of the fight card.

During Saturday’s broadcast inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, it was announced that the heavyweight bout between Alexandr Romanov and Chase Sherman would no longer take place at the event due to what was described as a “minor health issue” with Sherman.

A person with knowledge of the withdrawal wouldn’t reveal the issue when asked for comment by MMA Fighting but added “it’s not bad.”

It was then announced shortly after during the broadcast that the fight would be rescheduled for next Saturday’s UFC Vegas 53 event, which will be headlined by a bantamweight bout between Rob Font and Marlon Vera.

Romanov was initially slated to fact Tanner Boser at the event before the Canadian heavyweight was scratched due to an injury. The call then went to Sherman, who was released by the promotion a little over a week before getting the opportunity. Sherman signed a new four-fight deal with the UFC with the last-minute fight.

With the removal of the bout between Romanov and Sherman, the 190-pound catchweight contest between Jordan Wright and Marc-André Barriault elevates to the main card.