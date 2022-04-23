UFC Vegas 52 video: Marc-Andre Barriault pulls off nasty mounted guillotine choke to finish Jordan Wright

Marc-Andre Barriault pulled off his first career submission at UFC Vegas 52 as he put away Jordan Wright to kick off the main card.

Despite being best known for his knockout power, the French-Canadian saw an opening for a guillotine choke midway through the opening round and he did not hesitate to grab it. After falling to the ground, Barriault locked up the choke even further after rolling to the mount and Wright had no other choice but to tap out.

The end came at 2:36 in the first round.

“I like my job and when the UFC called me for short notice, I said yeah,” Barriault said afterwards. “We stay ready so we don’t have to get ready. As soon as they taste my power, they don’t want to mess with me too long. I’m very happy.”

Barriault was on the attack as soon as the fight started as he stormed across the cage but he ate several stiff leg kicks for his trouble as Wright looked to slow down his movement.

The aggression from Barriault did allow him to dig to the body with some solid punches as well as a couple of inside uppercuts, which forced Wright to start looking for the takedown.

That’s when Barriault saw Wright’s neck was open for the guillotine choke and he immediately grabbed onto the submission. It appeared for a moment that he might get the finish while standing but the fight ended up on the floor where Barriault eventually put Wright away.

Following a disappointing outing in his previous appearance in the UFC after suffering a knockout loss, Barriault bounced back in a big way on Saturday night while moving his record to 3-1 over his past four fights.