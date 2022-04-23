UFC Vegas 52 results: Mike Jackson wins by disqualification after vicious eye gouge from Dean Barry

Mike Jackson will leave UFC Vegas 52 with a victory but he’ll require some medical attention after his opponent Dean Barry was disqualified following a vicious eye gouge that stopped the fight in the opening round.

The foul occurred after Barry had actually scored a knockdown but once Jackson got back to his feet, he was attempting to grab onto the clinch and slow down the action before any further damage was done. That’s when Barry attempted to push off his opponent’s face and replays showed his finger digging into Jackson’s eye in a grisly manner.

Not how anyone wants to see a fight end.



The fight's been called after an eye poke from Dean Barry in the first. #UFCVegas52 pic.twitter.com/jPBG0ZEpty — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 23, 2022

Jackson immediately grabbed his eye in obvious pain as referee Chris Tognoni paused the action after a third foul committed in less than five minutes.

The first two fouls came as low blows including a spinning back kick that blasted Jackson in the groin as he fell to the ground in pain while shouting “a spinning back kick to the d*** … that motherf*****.”

Jackson eventually got back to his feet but the unfortunate ending came just moments later after the eye poke that left him unable to see, which forced the ringside physician to stop the action.

Through three fights in the UFC, Jackson has certainly endured an interesting run after falling to Mickey Gall in his debut and then earning a lopsided win over professional wrestler turned mixed martial arts enthusiast CM Punk only to have that victory overturned to a no contest due to a positive drug test for marijuana.

Jackson will now get his first official UFC win after the disqualification that ended his night in Las Vegas.