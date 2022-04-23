 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC Vegas 52 in Tweets: Fighters react to slick submissions from Jessica Andrade, Claudio Puelles

By Steven Marrocco
UFC Fight Night: Lemos v Andrade Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

At UFC Vegas 52, former champ Jessica Andrade returned to the strawweight division with another highlight-reel performance, submitting Amanda Lemos with the first-ever standing arm-triangle in the octagon.

Andrade gave up height and reach to Lemos and struggled early on with her opponent’s length. But her unbelievable strength allowed her to grab and hold on until she heard her opponent gurgle, then tap out at the 3:13 mark of the opening frame in Saturday’s headliner at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

That wasn’t the only spectacular submission on display. In the co-main event, Claudio Puelles cinched his third UFC submission by armbar with a first-round tapout of veteran Clay Guida.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC Vegas 52 main card.

Jessica Andrade def. Amanda Lemos

Claudio Puelles def. Clay Guida

Maycee Barber def. Montana De La Rosa

Charles Jourdain def. Lando Vannata

Marc-Andre Barriault def. Jordan Wright

