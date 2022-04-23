UFC Vegas 52 in Tweets: Fighters react to slick submissions from Jessica Andrade, Claudio Puelles

At UFC Vegas 52, former champ Jessica Andrade returned to the strawweight division with another highlight-reel performance, submitting Amanda Lemos with the first-ever standing arm-triangle in the octagon.

Andrade gave up height and reach to Lemos and struggled early on with her opponent’s length. But her unbelievable strength allowed her to grab and hold on until she heard her opponent gurgle, then tap out at the 3:13 mark of the opening frame in Saturday’s headliner at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

That wasn’t the only spectacular submission on display. In the co-main event, Claudio Puelles cinched his third UFC submission by armbar with a first-round tapout of veteran Clay Guida.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC Vegas 52 main card.

WOW!!! ANDRADE IS A BEAST!!! #UFCVegas52 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) April 24, 2022

All I gotta say is, “BOA!!!!” #UFCVegas52 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 24, 2022

Standaconda from Andrade Wow!@ufc — Davey Grant (@DaveyGrantMMA) April 24, 2022

Standing arm triangle. Amazing submission #UFCVegas52 — Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) April 24, 2022

Wow this kids a killer — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 24, 2022

WOW!! Super impressive!! Slick kneebar at transition!! #UFCVegas52 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 24, 2022

That was the fastest knee bar transition I’ve ever seen!!! Impressive!!! — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) April 24, 2022

Maycee looks in great shape — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 24, 2022

2-1 Barber. Great performance from her. Both girls kept a hectic pace. Great fight. #UFCVegas52 — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) April 24, 2022

Caught my boy Landon with his pants down — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) April 24, 2022

Been saying for a while now- Jourdain is the real deal. I think he’ll be around a long time and make a lot of noise in this division. #UFCVegas52 — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) April 24, 2022

Chokes like that annoy me. It’s like, bro, do you train BJJ at all?? C’mon son! No disrespect, but it’s basic choke defense. “Fight the hands!!”

If he gets it after that, then I respect it a lot more. Jourdain did his thing!! #UFCVegas52 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 24, 2022