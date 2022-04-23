 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fury vs. Whyte in Tweets: Pros react to Tyson Fury’s ferocious sixth-round KO of Dillian Whyte

By Mike Heck
Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte - Heavyweight Fight Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

If Saturday’s bout in London was indeed the final fight of Tyson Fury’s illustrious career, it will go down as a memorable one.

Fury took on Dillian Whyte in front over nearly 100,000 people at Wembley Stadium in what was Fury’s 33rd pro bout. The 33-year-old entered the bout coming off of a memorable 11th round KO victory over Deontay Wilder in October.

On Saturday, Fury absolutely obliterated Whyte with a nasty uppercut in the sixth round to remain unbeaten in his professional career.

Check out how the rest of the sporting world reacted to the heavyweight championship contest.

