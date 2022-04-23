Fury vs. Whyte in Tweets: Pros react to Tyson Fury’s ferocious sixth-round KO of Dillian Whyte

If Saturday’s bout in London was indeed the final fight of Tyson Fury’s illustrious career, it will go down as a memorable one.

Fury took on Dillian Whyte in front over nearly 100,000 people at Wembley Stadium in what was Fury’s 33rd pro bout. The 33-year-old entered the bout coming off of a memorable 11th round KO victory over Deontay Wilder in October.

On Saturday, Fury absolutely obliterated Whyte with a nasty uppercut in the sixth round to remain unbeaten in his professional career.

Check out how the rest of the sporting world reacted to the heavyweight championship contest.

Tyson fury is the man — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) April 23, 2022

What an uppercut! The Gypsy King doesn't mess around. Light work! #FuryWhyte — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 23, 2022

Fury putting in good work to the body! #FuryWhyte — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 23, 2022

Wow! What an uppercut! Return of the King @Tyson_Fury @ESPNRingside — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) April 23, 2022

The gypsy king. Greatest heavyweight on the planet — Jack 'Tank' Shore (@jackshoremma) April 23, 2022

Great performance by fury #furyvswhyte — Jake Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) April 23, 2022

#1 thing a ref can do is TAKE charge. Excellent. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 23, 2022

tommy fury is literally garbage shows why jake paul wanted to fight him — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) April 23, 2022

I never seen nothing like Tyson Fury before he is amazing — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) April 23, 2022