Watch Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte full fight video highlights from their WBC heavyweight championship bout, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Fury vs. Wyte took place April 23 at Wembley Stadium in London. Tyson Fury (31-0-1) and Dillian Whyte (28-2) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch more video highlights below.

For more on Fury vs. Whyte, check out the live blog from MMA Fighting’s Alexander K. Lee.

Correction: That was just the preamble. A second part of the intro has begun and Fury still hasn’t entered.

And there he is, accompanied by Notorious B.I.G.’s Juicy. But wait there’s more, it’s apparently a mash-up of Juicy and Sex on Fire by Kings of Leon!

Fury makes his way over to a throne that he sits in to an enormous roar from the crowd. Unbelievable spectacle for what could be the last fight of “The Gypsy King.” He disrobes and finally heads to the ring.

Laura Wright on anthem duties as Wembley sings along with God Save the Queen.

Mark Lyson is the referee for the main event.

Round 1: Whyte out in southpaw stance. Straight left to the body for Whyte. Whyte poking at the body. Fury flicks a jab. Just tap-tapping Whyte’s stomach and chin. Left across the body by Whyte. Whyte scoring to the body with quick punches. Fast right hand up top by Fury. Right hand by Whyte, Fury answers with a right. Fury connects with a 1-2.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Fury.

Round 2: Whyte comes out orthodox, but now its Fury in southpaw. Fury sneaks in a left. Whyte walks Fury down, but misses with a looping right hand. Fury working the jab. Both boxers in orthodox stance now. Whyte goes head-body. Jab by Whyte. Fury goes 1-2 to the body, jab up top. Whyte answers a jab to the body with a straight punch. Right hand over the top scores for Fury, Whyte lunges in and pushes Fury to the ropes in response. Fury scores with another right hand. They trade body blows. Fury finding his range with the jab. Check hook by Fury.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Fury. Overall, 20-18 Fury.

Round 3: Left hook by Fury. Whyte going to the body to try and set up his overhand right, but it’s not close. There’s another check hook by Fury. He catches Whyte with a solid body shot. Whyte doubles up on the jab, Fury hits him with a left hook. A right gets around Whyte’s defense. Fury just leaning on Whyte against the ropes. Fury out-pacing Whyte right now, peppering him with straight punches. Uppercut from Fury as he comes off of the ropes.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Fury. Overall, 30-27 Fury.

Round 4: Whyte opens Round 3 by really leaning on Fury against the ropes. Lyson has to get physical to separate both boxers. He warns them to break on command. Some funny business going on there. Whyte catches Fury with a left hook. Good rip to the body by Whyte. Fury backs him up with straight punches. Fury throwing right down the middle now. Fury sets up a right that connects. Step-in jab for Whyte. Whyte wants to go to the body but Fury is making him pay with counters. Lyson warns Whyte to watch how he’s using his elbow in the clinch. They’re wrestling in the corner and Lyson again goes to grab them to separate them. Someone in that corner throwing water while they were in the corner? The boxers getting a long lecture with 30 seconds to go. Fury with a left hook to the body. Whyte throws a left hook that lands on the body.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Fury. Overall, 40-36 Fury.

Round 5: Jab-jab-jab-jab by Fury. He hits a quick 1-2 to the body. Whyte rips a body shot, but eats a jab. Fury’s jab is on point. Fury smacks Whyte with a right hand to the side of Whyte’s head. Whyte’s only offense right now is body work that doesn’t seem to be affecting Fury that much. Fury locked in and he’s picking Whyte apart. More jabs from Fury. Whyte connects with a nice body shot. Whyte with a jab to the body.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Fury. Overall, 50-45 Fury.

Round 6: Fury controlling the ring. He’s not letting Whyte get any kind of rhythm. Whyte sticks with his plan of going to the body. Whyte doubles up on the jab. Fury slips a jab between Whyte’s guard. Fury scores with punches off of a separation. Another right lands for Fury. Whyte defending well, not throwing much. Whyte catches Fury with a left hook to the body. Fury fires a right hand body blow. Whyte with a left to the body. Right uppercut from Fury catches Whyte clean and he goes DOWN. He stands and is on jelly legs, referee taking a close look and he has to catch a stumbling Whyte as he tries to get to a corner. This one is over!