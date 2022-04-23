Watch Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez full fight video highlights from their main event bout at Bellator 278, courtesy of Bellator MMA.

Carmouche vs. Velasquez took place at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii. Former UFC contender Liz Carmouche (17-7) took on Juliana Velasquez (12-1) for the Bellator women’s flyweight title at Bellator 278. The fight aired live on Showtime.

Catch the video highlights below.

The ladies are getting after it early on. Do you think @JuVelasquezMMA vs. @IamGirlRilla will make it to the championship rounds? We are LIVE on @SHOSports ! #Bellator278 pic.twitter.com/orZGEP6ODz

For more on Carmouche vs. Velasquez, check out the live blog courtesy of MMA Mania.

Round 1: Carmouche opens up with a low kick. Velasquez tags Carmouche with a sold left hand. Another calf kick by Carmouche, closes the distance and lands a right hand and Velasquez tags Carmouche with a sold overhand right. Carmouche goes in a bit wild, eats a one-two for her troubles. Overhand right from Velasquez but Carmouche keeps pushing forward. Another calf kick from Carmouche, Velasquez counters with a jab to the midsection. Velasquez faints with the kicks. Another calf kick from Carmouche. Velasquez with another one-two from the south paw stance. Jab right down the middle and then a high kick from Carmouche, Carmouche catches the kick, clinches and pushes the champion up against the cage. Very close round. 10-9 Carmouche

Round 2: Velasquez tags Carmouche with a huge left hand and she drops Carmouche! Carmouche gets back up but she has now tasted the power from the champion. Carmouche shoots in for the takedown and she secures it. Nicely done. She pushes the champ up against the cage. Tussle for position. Velasquez trying to work her way back up, Carmouche holding on and keeping her down. Velasquez works her way back to her feet. Knees to the thigh from Carmouche. Foot stops from Carmouche. Velasquez trying to break free but Carmouche is holding on with a vice-like grip. Nice knee to the body from Carmouche. Velasquez reverses position and now has Carmouche up against the cage and Velasquez secures her first takedown of the fight, but it won’t be enough to win the round 10-9 Velasquez

Round 3: Velasquez swings a wild left hand, catches air. Velasquez tags Carmouche with the left hand and is now stalking the challenger. Another nice left hand lands for thee champion, and then a right hand. Shot to the body from Carmouche. Velasquez pushing forward, looking for openings. Another left hand lands for Velasquez. Nice calf kick lands for Carmouche. Velasquez continues to put on the pressure. Another solid left hand connects for the champion, really starting to find her range. Carmouche shoots in for the takedown and she gets it. Elbows from the bottom position from Carmouche. Velasquez trying to stack Carmouche as the round comes to an end. 10-9 Velasquez

Round 4: Velasquez knocks Carmouche down with a left hand again, but it seems as if Carmouche was simply off balance, not ruled a knockdown. Velasquez clinches up against the cage. They exchange knees to the body. Velasquez attempts a judo throw, but the fence seemed to keep Carmouche on her feet. Low kick from Carmouche. Front kick from the challenger. One-two combo lands for the champion. Now it’s Carmouche who is putting on the pressure, but hasn’t landed much. Carmouche pushes the champion up against the cage. Knees to the thigh for Carmouche. Velasquez reverses position and pushes the challenger up against the cage, Liz reverses and gets another takedown. In side control now. Carmouche starts unloading some ground-and-pound and the referee stops the fight. A bit premature, it seems. Velasquez was not hurt, at all. Wow. Not a good stoppage at all.

Official result: Carmouche def. Velasquez via knockout