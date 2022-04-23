 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘He should be held accountable’: MMA world reacts to controversial Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez stoppage at Bellator 278

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Liz Carmouche finally claimed a world title, but the win was steeped in controversy.

Flyweight champion Juliana Velasquez was giving Carmouche all she could handle for the better part of twenty minutes at Bellator 278 in Honolulu on Friday night. Or at least, she was until late in the fourth round when Carmouche secured a takedown and advanced to the top crucifix position, where the UFC veteran began to drop short elbows on the champion’s face.

Though the blows did not appear to be seriously damaging, referee Mike Beltran jumped in once he deemed that Velasquez was unable to escape the position, stopping the bout at 4:47 of the fourth round.

Velasquez immediately protested the stoppage, and according to many in the MMA world, she had good reason to. See what Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull and others in the MMA world had to say about the controversial main event below.

