Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte TV schedule, start time

The Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte start time, TV schedule is for the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte event, which goes down in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Saturday afternoon.

Tyson Fury will put his WBC and Ring heavyweight titles on the line as well as his 31-0-1 career record. Fury had an 11-pound edge over Whyte at Friday’s weigh-ins.

Fury is expected to make around $30 million for the showdown, while Whyte will make close to $8 million. The winner of the fight could earn an additional $4 million.

The price for the pay-per-view will be $69.99 and it will be carried by ESPN+.

The main card, which will begin at 2 p.m ET, is as follows:

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Ekow Essuman vs. Darren Tetley

Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball

David Adeleye vs Chris Healey

Tommy Fury vs Daniel Bocianski

There will be three fights on the undercard beginning at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+.