Fury vs. Whyte Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event

MMA Fighting has Fury vs. Whyte results live for the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte fight card at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday afternoon.

When the main event begins, around 5 p.m. ET, check out our Fury vs. Whyte live round-by-round updates for our live blog. Prior to the main event, we’ll have live updates and results on all the undercard fights below.

Check out the Fury vs. Whyte undercard live blog below for the ESPN+ pay-per-view portion that will begin at 2 p.m. ET. Full odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tommy Fury vs. Daniel Bocianski

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

David Adeleye vs Chris Healey

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Ekow Essuman vs. Darren Tetley

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12: