Watch the Bellator 279 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:

Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Nainoa Dung

Justin Gonzales vs. Kai Kamaka III

Goiti Yamauchi vs. Levan Chokheli

Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Yancy Medeiros

Keoni Diggs vs. Bobby King

Randi Field vs. Maraya Miller

Janay Harding vs. Dayana Silva

Ryan Dela Cruz vs. Jordan Winski

Sumiko Inaba vs. Whittany Pyles

In the main event, Cris Cyborg will defend her title against Arlene Blencowe in a title rematch. The main card will begin on Showtime at 10:30 p.m. ET.