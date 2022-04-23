Watch the Bellator 279 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:
Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Nainoa Dung
Justin Gonzales vs. Kai Kamaka III
Goiti Yamauchi vs. Levan Chokheli
Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Yancy Medeiros
Janay Harding vs. Dayana Silva
Ryan Dela Cruz vs. Jordan Winski
Sumiko Inaba vs. Whittany Pyles
In the main event, Cris Cyborg will defend her title against Arlene Blencowe in a title rematch. The main card will begin on Showtime at 10:30 p.m. ET.
