Bellator 279 Results: Cyborg vs. Blencowe 2

MMA Fighting has Bellator 279 results for the Cyborg vs. Blencowe 2 fight card from the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday night.

In the main event, Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will square off once again against Arlene Blencowe. Cyborg defeated Blencowe via submission (RNC) in the second round at Bellator 249 on Oct. 15, 2020.

Juan Archuleta and Raufeon Stots, as well as Kyoji Horiguchi and Patchy Mix, will compete in the Bellator bantamweight grand prix quarterfinals.

Check out Bellator 279 results below.

Main card (Showtime at 10:30 p.m. ET)

Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe

Juan Archuleta vs. Raufeon Stots

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Patchy Mix

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Justine Kish

Prelims (MMA Fighting at 8 p.m. ET)

Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Nainoa Dung

Justin Gonzales vs. Kai Kamaka III

Goiti Yamauchi vs. Levan Chokheli

Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Yancy Medeiros

Keoni Diggs vs. Bobby King

Randi Field vs. Maraya Miller

Janay Harding vs. Dayana Silva

Ryan Dela Cruz vs. Jordan Winski

Sumiko Inaba vs. Whittany Pyles