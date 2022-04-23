Bellator 279 Results: Cyborg vs. Blencowe 2

MMA Fighting has Bellator 279 results for the Cyborg vs. Blencowe 2 fight card from the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday night.
In the main event, Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will square off once again against Arlene Blencowe. Cyborg defeated Blencowe via submission (RNC) in the second round at Bellator 249 on Oct. 15, 2020.
Juan Archuleta and Raufeon Stots, as well as Kyoji Horiguchi and Patchy Mix, will compete in the Bellator bantamweight grand prix quarterfinals.
Check out Bellator 279 results below.
Main card (Showtime at 10:30 p.m. ET)
Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe
Juan Archuleta vs. Raufeon Stots
Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Patchy Mix
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Justine Kish
Prelims (MMA Fighting at 8 p.m. ET)
Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Nainoa Dung
Justin Gonzales vs. Kai Kamaka III
Goiti Yamauchi vs. Levan Chokheli
Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Yancy Medeiros
Janay Harding vs. Dayana Silva
Ryan Dela Cruz vs. Jordan Winski
