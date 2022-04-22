UFC Vegas 52 and Bellator 279 preview show: Will this be Cris Cyborg’s Bellator swan song?

Will it be the final time we see Cris Cyborg compete in the Bellator cage when she faces Arlene Blencowe in the main event of Saturday’s Bellator 279 event?

That question is discussed ahead of a busy day of combat sports action as MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, Alex K. Lee, and Jed K. Meshew preview that event — along with the bantamweight grand prix opening matchups with Raufeon Stots and Juan Archuleta battling it out for an interim title, and Kyoji Horiguchi taking on Patchy Mix in Honolulu, Hawaii — UFC Vegas 52 at the APEX headlined by Jessica Andrade vs. Amanda Lemos, the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte heavyweight boxing showdown in London, England, and much more.

