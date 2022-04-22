UFC Vegas 52 weigh-in results: Jessica Andrade on point for strawweight return

Jessica Andrade is officially back at strawweight.

At Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 52, the former 115-pound champion made a successful trip to the scale hitting 115.5 pounds for Saturday’s main event opposite Amanda Lemos. Lemos came in at a championship weight of 115 pounds.

All 24 fighters competing Saturday successfully made weight.

Andrade, a former strawweight champion, will compete at 115 pounds for the first time since UFC 251 in July 2020. She has gone 2-1 at flyweight, with a pair of first-round knockouts over Cynthia Calvillo and Katlyn Chookagian and a loss to UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko. She enters Saturday as the No. 2-ranked flyweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings.

Lemos — ranked No. 9 at strawweight — is coming off of a close split decision nod over Angela Hill this past December that ran her win streak to five.

See full UFC Vegas 52 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Amanda Lemos (115) vs. Jessica Andrade (115.5)

Clay Guida (154) vs. Claudio Puelles (155.5)

Maycee Barber (125.5) vs. Montana De La Rosa (125.5)

Alexandr Romanov (240.5) vs. Chase Sherman (249)

Lando Vannata (146) vs. Charles Jourdain (144.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Jordan Wright (190) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (188.5) — 190-pound catchweight

Dwight Grant (170.5) vs. Sergey Khandozhko (169.5)

Tyson Pedro (205) vs. Ike Villanueva (205.5)

Aoriqileng (136) vs. Cameron Else (135)

Preston Parsons (170) vs. Evan Elder (170)

Marcin Prachnio (205) vs. Philipe Lins (205)

Dean Barry (170.5) vs. Mike Jackson (170)