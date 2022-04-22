Video: Joey Beltran suffers quick knockout loss hours after near-fatal choking incident

Joey Beltran got knocked out on his way down from being knocked down #BKFCFTL pic.twitter.com/deZ0mqyLX6

Joey Beltran avoided a major scare on Thursday, but wasn’t so lucky when he stepped into the ring.

On Friday, hours before Beltran was set to headline a BKFC event in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the veteran heavyweight had to be saved by BKFC President David Feldman when the fighter nearly choked to death during breakfast.

That meant Beltran was able to make his fight later that evening where he ran into Frank Tate and was knocked out in just 23 seconds.

Watch the fast finish above.

From the start, Beltran had difficulty finding a way past Tate’s jab and Tate pressed his advantage by attacking Beltran’s body. Beltran tried to counter with his own jab, but a left punch from Tate caught Beltran across his face. The shot sent Beltran tumbling and Tate landed a hard right on the button before Beltran hit the mat.

Beltran, a former BKFC heavyweight champion, has lost two straight bare-knuckle fights, while Tate now has back-to-back victories by knockout.