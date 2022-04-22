Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Dan Hardy vs. Diego Sanchez, Scott Coker joins the show, more

Is the exhibition boxing match between Dan Hardy and Diego Sanchez something that was on your proverbial bingo card in 2022?

Whether it was, or not, the bout has been slated for July 2 in Manchester, England, and has been met with mixed reviews at best. On this episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his thoughts on the matchmaking of Hardy’s first combat sports bout in nearly a decade.

In addition, your calls about a potential fight between Colby Covington and Khamzat Chimaev, Belal Muhammad’s championship hopes, the UFC’s rumored return to London in July, Valentina Shevchenko’s dominance at 125 and if the new wave of contenders could change that, the trio of events between Bellator and the UFC this weekend, the stakes of Jessica Andrade vs. Amanda Lemos, and more.

Plus, Bellator president Scott Coker (1:14:13) checks in to preview Bellator 278 and Bellator 279, gives his reaction to the PFL calling for a cross-promotional fight between Cris Cyborg and Kayla Harrison, and AJ McKee’s future.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 8 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

