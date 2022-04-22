UFC Vegas 52 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 52 weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday.

The UFC Vegas 52 official weigh-ins will begin at 12 p.m. E.T.

In the main event, former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade and Amanda Lemos can weigh no more than 116 pounds, the maximum allowed for their strawweight non-title bout.

Check out UFC Vegas 52 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade

Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles

Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa

Alexandr Romanov vs. Chase Sherman

Lando Vannata vs. Charles Jourdain

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Jordan Wright vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko

Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva

Qileng Aori vs. Cameron Else

Preston Parsons vs. Evan Elder

Marcin Prachnio vs. Philipe Lins

Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson