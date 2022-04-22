UFC Vegas 52 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 52 weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday.
The UFC Vegas 52 official weigh-ins will begin at 12 p.m. E.T.
In the main event, former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade and Amanda Lemos can weigh no more than 116 pounds, the maximum allowed for their strawweight non-title bout.
Check out UFC Vegas 52 weigh-in results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)
Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade
Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles
Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa
Alexandr Romanov vs. Chase Sherman
Lando Vannata vs. Charles Jourdain
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)
Jordan Wright vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko
Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva
Preston Parsons vs. Evan Elder
Marcin Prachnio vs. Philipe Lins
