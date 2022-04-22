Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte weigh-in video

At the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte weigh-ins Friday, Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will step on the scale, and MMA Fighting will have the live video.

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will square off for Fury’s WBC heavyweight title for the main event showdown on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Also on the main card, Tommy Fury will make his return to action for the first time since pulling out of the Jake Paul match with an injury last year. Fury will compete against Daniel Bocianski in a light heavyweight contest to kick off the pay-per-view card.

The Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET, and the video is below.

Get the Fury vs. Whyte weigh-in results below.

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 2 p.m. ET)

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Ekow Essuman vs. Darren Tetley

Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball

David Adeleye vs Chris Healey

Tommy Fury vs Daniel Bocianski

Prelims (ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET)

Karol Itauma vs Michal Ciach

Royston Barney-Smith vs Jahfieus Faure