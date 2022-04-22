Bellator 278 Results: Velasquez vs. Carmouche

MMA Fighting has Bellator 278 results for the Velasquez vs. Carmouche fight card Friday night from the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii.

In the main event, Bellator flyweight champion Juliana Velasquez will defend her flyweight title against Liz Carmouche. Velasquez has reeled off 12 straight wins to begin her MMA career, while Carmouche has won four of her past five fights.

Enrique Barzola and Nikita Mikhailov, along with Jornel Lugo and Danny Sabatello, will also compete in Bellator bantamweight world grand prix qualifiers on the main card.

Check out Bellator 278 results below.

Main card (Showtime at 10 p.m. ET)

Juliana Velasquez vs. Liz Carmouche

Enrique Barzola vs. Nikita Mikhailov

Jornel Lugo vs. Danny Sabatello

Christian Edwards vs. Grant Neal

Manny Muro vs. Nate Andrews

Prelims (MMA Fighting at 9 p.m. ET)

Weber Almeida vs. Fabricio Franco

Erik Perez vs. Cee Jay Hamilton

Dante Schiro vs. Scotty Hao

Makoa Cooper vs. Blake Perry