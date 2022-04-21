UFC 273 Thrill and Agony video: The Korean Zombie breaks down, ponders retirement after brutal loss

UFC 273: Thrill and Agony goes behind the scenes to give fans a closer look into the aftermath of Alexander Volkanovski’s brutal win over The Korean Zombie and Aljamain Sterling’s title unification in the co-main event of the April 9 pay-per-view at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Korean Zombie, who was saved by referee Herb Dean in the fourth after a hellacious beating, contemplates retirement in his post-fight speech and later breaks down with his family as he absorbs the result.

Meanwhile, Sterling and his team celebrate a hard-won victory over Yan after a 13-month period of uncertainty in the wake of his disqualification win over the Russian at UFC 259. Cameras catch what Sterling told UFC President Dana White in the wake of his win and his message to the his haters as he walked backstage with his team.

Check out the full video above.