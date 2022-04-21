Bellator 277 fight night weights: A.J. McKee gains more than 20 pounds

Former Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee was one of several fighters who gained more than 20 pounds in the day between Bellator 277’s official weigh-ins and fight night.

McKee jumped up to 164.8 pounds this past Friday at Bellator 277 after tipping the scales below the featherweight limit at 144.4 pounds, according to a fight night weight report MMA Fighting obtained from the California State Athletic Commission. His opponent, Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitull, gained 14.6 pounds over the same time frame, vaulting up to 159.2 pounds on fight night after initially weighing in at 144.6 pounds.

Pitbull defeated McKee via unanimous decision to reclaim his belt in the night’s main event. Afterward, McKee spoke openly about his desire to move up to 155 pounds.

Light heavyweight co-headliners Corey Anderson and Vadim Nemkov also registered gains of more than 20 pounds, with Anderson jumping from 205 pounds to 227 pounds, and Bellator champion Nemkov jumping from 204.4 pounds to 226 pounds.

Their title bout ended in a no contest after an accidental third-round head butt opened a wide cut on Nemkov that forced an end to the action.

A compete list of Bellator 277’s fight night weights can be read below.