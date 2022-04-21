Manel Kape out of UFC Vegas 52 matchup with Su Mudaerji

One of the more anticipated bouts on Saturday’s UFC event at the APEX will no longer be taking place.

Promotional officials announced on Thursday that Manel Kape is out of his scheduled flyweight matchup with Su Mudaerji at UFC Vegas 52 due to personal reasons. A replacement opponent will not be found so the bout has been cancelled from the slate of bouts.

Kape, a former RIZIN bantamweight champion, began his UFC tenure with a pair of decision losses to Alexandre Pantoja and Matheus Nicolau. Since then, “Starboy” bounced back with back-to-back first-round stoppage wins over Ode Osbourne and Zhalgas Zhumagulov to pick up a bit of momentum in the exciting 125-pound division.

Mudaerji will have to wait for the chance to potentially extend his winning streak to four fights. “The Tibetan Eagle” has only been able to compete once per year since 2019, picking up wins over Andre Soukhamthath, Malcolm Gordon, and Zarrukh Adashev.

UFC Vegas 52 will be headlined by a pivotal strawweight matchup between former champion Jessica Andrade and Amanda Lemos.