‘Good for Iron Mike’: Fighters react to Mike Tyson’s plane beatdown

Rule No. 1 in life should generally be to not provoke Mike Tyson.

Unfortunately, one man on Wednesday night didn’t exactly follow that rule.

Video emerged Thursday via TMZ of the legendary boxing champion blasting a passenger with punches on a flight bound from San Fransisco to Florida. According to reports, Tyson was friendly with passengers until the man sitting behind him refused to stop bothering him. After reportedly asking the man to calm down — and that request being denied — Tyson exploded and delivered a barrage of punches before exiting the plane.

The bloodied passenger left the plane shortly afterward and was treated for medical attention before speaking to police. At the time of this writing, no charges have been filed in relation to the incident and Tyson has not been arrested.

Not surprisingly, the combat sports world had plenty to say about the entire situation. Check out reaction from fighters below.

Drunk, annoying and rude.

Pls don’t be like this guy folks.

I’ve been around Mike and he’s an extremely calm person these days.

This guy must’ve really brought it out of him. https://t.co/WHrKjswBUF — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) April 21, 2022

Just a light thrashing for being an absolutely disrespectful & annoying prick. Tyson could have really hurt him bad if he had intended to.



But hopefully this guy will rethink how he acts to others & in public. In my opinion, this is the simplest & best outcome.



Act right. https://t.co/cSxRrIfRP9 — (@JoshLBarnett) April 21, 2022

This is the saddest thing about this whole incident by far.



The uber-legalistic society creates people that do any & everything "within the law" to harass/attack knowing they haven't broken the law & your only recourse is more law & legalese when they should be smacked. https://t.co/khVv0iuI1J — (@JoshLBarnett) April 21, 2022

I wonder if anything will happen to Mike for that plane incident. Hope not — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 21, 2022

Fuck em ‍♂️ Good for Iron Mike https://t.co/NDtWbjcF5o — Joe Joe Giannetti (@Giannettimma) April 21, 2022

Don't matter how many mushrooms...how much weed...how much DMT....Mike is still Mike. Buddy should've just taken a nap on his own https://t.co/MtKkVNwsLX — Arjan Singh Bhullar (@TheOneASB) April 21, 2022

Wtf in God's name did a man antagonising one of the baddest men on planet earth think was going to happen??



You push someone hard enough they're gonna react.



Mike Tyson the man — Paul Redmond (@RedserMma) April 21, 2022

the problem is that Nowadays people think they can do everything without getting punched in the face. What do you guys think ? #miketyson pic.twitter.com/E8Nhon7JG3 — Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) April 21, 2022

This #%^*in asshole relentlessly verbally attacks @MikeTyson on a airplane and catches an ass whopping.



That’s how it should be! Screw that guy. Lucky he only got smacked a few times!



pic.twitter.com/sMKfLYPkTZ — Nik “The Carny” Lentz (@NikLentz) April 21, 2022

Run up get done up!!! Dude got exactly what he deserved. #freemiketyson https://t.co/Gc4zpYZNTU — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) April 21, 2022

This is what happens when you exude white fragility on the wrong on. #miketyson https://t.co/qUjqI7rBHB — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) April 21, 2022

I hate people https://t.co/E0iguYj3Dh — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) April 21, 2022

Oh really? In what world do you live? Im not condoning & im not condemning. But I think you’ll find that’s EXACTLY how society “can” work and it might be a darn better place for it. Act a disregarding disrespectful fool & you “may” face a differing consequence than a stern word! https://t.co/RbHlsTs3eI — Marc Goddard (@marcgoddard_uk) April 21, 2022

Play stupid games get stupid prizes https://t.co/nk6laRg5iJ — Jack 'Tank' Shore (@jackshoremma) April 21, 2022

You cant Antagonize person especially a fighter and then get mad when you get a reaction. https://t.co/QhYPSxEQgr — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) April 21, 2022

Annoying prick,anyone with a pair would do the same !!! https://t.co/RRALOUr52y — Mike Wilkinson (@M_WilkinsonMMA) April 21, 2022