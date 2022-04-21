Heck of a Morning: Jake Paul vs. Michael Bisping, Drakkar Klose joins the show

Is former UFC champion Michael Bisping the right next opponent for Jake Paul?

Both men have gone back-and-forth on social media for the past several days with Bisping answering Paul’s challenges every step of the way. With Paul looking to put his undefeated boxing record on the line potentially this summer, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck answers listener questions about Bisping’s chances if that bout was put together on Thursday’s episode of Heck of a Morning. In addition, other topics include the PFL’s 2022 season debut — which was capped off by a war between Clay Collard and Jeremy Stephens — Bellator’s doubleheader this weekend, and Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte.

Plus, UFC lightweight Drakkar Klose joins the show for a podcast exclusive interview to recap his UFC Vegas 51 KO win over Brandon Jenkins, his callout of Mark Madsen, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 8 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

