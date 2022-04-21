Morning Report: Joe Rogan wants to see Kamaru Usman box Canelo Alvarez: ‘I think it would be invaluable experience for him’

For several months now, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has been talking about a potential crossover boxing match against Canelo Alvarez. As the top pound-for-pound fighters in their respective sports, Usman vs. Canelo would be an unprecedented event, and one that UFC commentator Joe Rogan would love to see.

“I would like to see him fight Canelo, I really would,” Rogan said on the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast. “Not because I think that he’s a favorite in a boxing match against one of the greatest boxers of all time, but I want to see him get a giant payday. The same way I would like to see [Francis] Ngannou fight Tyson Fury. That’s a way you can make a s***-load of money, and I don’t think it damages his potential as a UFC fighter. I think it would be invaluable experience for him, as a champion, if he did have that fight and then came back over to MMA. I think he’d probably be even better as a striker if he gets through it relatively undamaged, even if he loses.”

Usman first floated the idea of a fight with Canelo last year as he was preparing for his rematch with Colby Covington, saying he wanted to see the contenders actually step up and make him excited. Usman has continued to press the narrative and though Canelo was initially against the idea, he has since come around to it, saying he wouldn’t rule out the matchup. One man who did rule it out though is UFC President Dana White, who called the bout “a stupid fight that makes no sense” because Usman is not a boxer and Canelo is the best boxer in the world. But though it’s hard to argue with those two points, Rogan believes that Usman could potentially surprise some people, through sheer will power alone.

“He’s gonna feel some pain,” Rogan said. “It’s not the same sport, but he’s a dude that knows how to win. You have to understand this guy’s mindset, his knees are destroyed... His knees are f***** but he doesn’t care. He just doesn’t run, but he never runs out of cardio. Everything he does is just drive. All the plyometrics and all the strength and conditioning stuff he does in the gym, he’s doing it with f***** up knees. All the wrestling drills, he’s doing it with f***** up knees.”

Usman last fought at UFC 268, winning a unanimous decision in his rematch with Colby Covington. He is next expected to defend his title against Leon Edwards later this year. Meanwhile, Canelo most recently unified all the super middleweight belts by knocking out Caleb Planet this past November (coincidentally on the same night Usman defeated Covington). He will next defend his WBA light heavyweight title against Dmitry Bivol in May.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Reaction.

This fight is NUTS!!! Collard vs Stephen!#2022PFL1 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 21, 2022

Jeremy and Clay going to war rn #PFL — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) April 21, 2022

Fights like that make me want to fight — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 21, 2022

That fight is the the type of fight I want to avoid until I’m getting championship money. That was nuuutz #PFL1 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) April 21, 2022

Collard is built different, very few people can take that many heavy shots from Jeremy — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) April 21, 2022

Winner.

Whittaker.

Sorry to say guys due to an injury I took early in the camp I’m not able to compete in June. I did everything I could to get it right but its not healing in time. All this means is that I’ll be back in the octagon a couple months later and I’ll be better than ever pic.twitter.com/Q0PEtjxDfs — Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) April 21, 2022

Paulo Costa stepping up.

Vettori needs a pair to fight? Oh really? Lol how funny is it ? send me the location dumbest — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) April 20, 2022

Still going.

.@Bisping post legal confirmation that you are not under UFC contract and I will get you a contract. You retired in 2017 and Dana still got you by the balls. And we fight where I tell you we fight. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 20, 2022

Jake The Pretender Paul @jakepaul first it was fight me, then was show me you can get licensed and now it’s show me you’re not under contract. Mate I wouldn’t give you the steam off my piss.Just accept the Anderson Silva fight which I KNOW for a fact has been offered. Jake??? https://t.co/64jUEqvhTk — michael (@bisping) April 20, 2022

And then others chasing that cash.

@jakepaul when you going to stop picking easy fights?

Stop running from me and accept my challenge.

You should be happy that I accept fo fight someone that has not history in the fight world.@Disney boy I will send you sleeping in the lap of Mickey. pic.twitter.com/mIw7V3Hgr3 — Vitor Belfort (@vitorbelfort) April 20, 2022

@jakepaul leave the OG alone. WTF I kind of respected how you got into this shit but now you’ve been training for how long 4+ years?? It’s time to fucking prove yourself. I’m here https://t.co/7jEELiEmqM — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) April 21, 2022

Can’t stop, won’t stop.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Jailton Almeida (15-2) vs. Parker Porter (13-6); UFC Vegas 55, May 21.

