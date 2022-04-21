Bellator 278 weigh-in video

MMA Fighting has Bellator 278 ceremonial weigh-in video for Friday’s event at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii.

In the main event, Juliana Velasquez and Liz Carmouche will have to weigh 115 pounds or less since it’s a flyweight title fight.

The Bellator 278 ceremonial weigh-ins will take place at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Check out Bellator 278 weigh-in results below.

Main card (Showtime at 10 p.m. ET)

Juliana Velasquez (124.8) vs. Liz Carmouche (125)

Enrique Barzola (139.6) vs. Nikita Mikhailov (139.4)

Jornel Lugo (134.8) vs. Danny Sabatello (134.6)

Christian Edwards (204.4) vs. Grant Neal (204.2)

Manny Muro (160) vs. Nate Andrews (159.2)

Prelims (MMA Fighting at 9 p.m. ET)

Weber Almeida (145.2) vs. Fabricio Franco (145.6)

Dante Schiro (170.6) vs. Scotty Hao (170)

Makoa Cooper (169) vs. Blake Perry (169.8)