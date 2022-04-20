Video: UFC vet Omari Akhmedov throttles Viktor Pesta in first-round knockout

OUT LIKE A LIGHT Omari Akhmedov gets a Quick 6! He now sits on top of light heavyweight standings! #2022PFL1 LIVE on ESPN+ https://t.co/jPNvomkWj8 pic.twitter.com/W2kgNpQDms

Omari Akhmedov made a huge impression in the PFL Season 4 opener, knocking out Viktor Pesta with a thunderous right hand on the prelims of Wednesday’s fight card.

Akhmedov chopped away with overhand right hands until he had Pesta hurt, and when Pesta returned to his feet after teetering to the canvas, he was greeted by another right that knocked him completely out. The official time of stoppage was 1:25 of the opening frame.

Check out the finish below, courtesy of PFL.

With his knockout win, Akhmedov picks up six points for his Season 4 total and gets back to the win column; his PFL debut this past October in Season 3 was cut short in a third-round TKO by Jordan Young. Akhmedov earned a 9-5 record in the UFC over eight years before his move to the PFL.

Pesta, who went 1-4 in his UFC stint, sees a three-fight winning streak snapped.