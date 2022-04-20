Video: Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte’s first face-off nearly turns physical

Things got heated on Wednesday at the first face-off for Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte.

This Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London, Fury and Whyte will finally collide for the WBC and Ring heavyweight titles in a highly anticipated all-British affair. The bout has been months in the making but the build-up has been largely quiet as Whyte has skipped out on the first press conference and their open workouts earlier this week. Whyte was in attendance for the Wednesday press conference though, and following an otherwise respectful press conference, things took a turn when the two combatants finally faced off and Fury’s father, John, began yelling at Whyte’s team.

Ultimately, Fury and Whyte took control of the situation, with both men urging their respective teams to back up and preventing a melee from breaking out. They then shared a cordial face-off before ending the event.

Check out the full incident below.