PFL 1 Results: Collard vs. Stephens

MMA Fighting has PFL 1 results for the Collard vs. Stephens fight card Wednesday night at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas.

In the lightweight main event, Clay Collard welcomes longtime UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens to the PFL SmartCage.

Returning lightweight champion Raush Manfio fights Don Madge in the co-main event, while returning light heavyweight champion Antonio Carlos Junior kicks off his 2022 campaign with a fight against the debuting Delan Monte.

Two-time lightweight champion Natan Schulte, 2019 light heavyweight champion Emiliano Sordi, and former UFC standouts Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Stevie Ray, and Omari Akhmedov will also be in action Wednesday.

Check out PFL 1 results below.

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Clay Collard vs. Jeremy Stephens — lightweight

Raush Manfio vs. Don Madge — lightweight

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Delan Monte — light heavyweight

Natan Schulte vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier — lightweight

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Emiliano Sordi vs. Cory Hendricks — light heavyweight

Alexander Martinez vs. Stevie Ray — lightweight

Marthin Hamlet vs. Teodoras Aukstuolis — light heavyweight

Omari Akhmedov vs. Viktor Pesta — light heavyweight

Rob Wilkinson vs. Bruce Souto — light heavyweight

Simeon Powell vs. Clinton Williams — light heavyweight