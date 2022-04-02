Video: Manny Akpan’s capoeira-like kick flattens opponent at Cage Warriors 136

Manny Akpan pulled off a sensational highlight-reel win at Cage Warriors 136, sending opponent Connor Hitchens crashing to the canvas with a capoeira-like kick.

Akpan spun and whipped his left leg as he planted his right arm. His foot cracked Hitchens on the jaw, and follow-up punches finished the bout inside the first minute of the second round.

Check out the finish above.

Cage Warriors 136 took place Saturday at BEC Arena in Manchester, England, and aired on UFC Fight Pass.

The win was Akpan’s fourth as a professional and put him back in the win column after a submission loss in his previous outing at Cage Warriors 123. Hitchens, meahwhile, suffered his second straight loss after a six-fight winning streak to start his career.

Akpan wasn’t the only one to pull off a big finish on Saturday in Manchester. Vets Liam Molloy and Aleksi Mäntykivi both delivered big finishes on the preliminary card.