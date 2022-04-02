Jon Jones says no fight offer yet for UFC heavyweight debut, but plans to ‘be in peak condition come June or July’

Jon Jones hasn’t gotten an official offer to compete in the UFC’s heavyweight division just yet, but he believes he’ll be physically ready as early as this summer.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion has been seemingly preparing to make the move up to the heavyweight division. But with current champion Francis Ngannou on the sidelines following knee surgery, the biggest fight Jones can currently get would be for an interim title.

Jon Jones is prepping to peak this summer pic.twitter.com/lIeoNcINdF — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 2, 2022

“My plan is to be in peak condition come June/July,” Jones stated in response to whether or not he’s been offered a fight yet.

As of now, UFC 276 — which is scheduled to serve as the culmination of this year’s International Fight Week in Las Vegas on July 2 — does not have an announced main event.

Jones hasn’t competed since February 2020, when he earned a controversial decision win over Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247. The 34-year-old has had multiple run-ins with the law since he competed in his final fight in the division he dominated for many years.