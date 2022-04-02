Uriah Hall out of UFC Vegas 51 co-main event, replacement opponent sought for Andre Muniz

Andre Muniz needs a new opponent for UFC Vegas 51 on April 16 after veteran Uriah Hall has withdrawn due to undisclosed reasons, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting.

The UFC is currently searching for a new name to face the Brazilian middleweight.

“Sergipano” vs. Hall was set to be the co-main event of UFC Vegas 51 at the UFC APEX with Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad 2 in the headlining spot.

Muniz (22-4) is on a roll inside the octagon with a pair of wins on Dana White’s Contender Series and four UFC victories, including a trio of armbars against Bartosz Fabinski, Ronaldo Souza and Eryk Anders.

Hall (17-10) was looking to get back on track following a decision defeat to Sean Strickland in July 2021, which snapped his four-fight winning streak over the likes of Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.