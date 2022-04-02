Katlyn Chookagian re-signs with UFC, booked to face Amanda Ribas at May 14 event

Katlyn Chookagian is no longer a free agent and will remain with the UFC.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Chookagian as re-signed with the promotion and will now face Amanda Ribas at the UFC’s event on May 14. Combate was first to report the booking.

Chookagian fought out her previous contract in January, picking up a unanimous decision win over Jennifer Maia at UFC Vegas 46. The No. 3 ranked flyweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings also earned decision wins over Viviane Araujo and Cynthia Calvillo to bounce back from a first-round stoppage loss to Jessica Andrade in October 2020.

Ribas makes the move up to the 125-pound division for an opportunity to face a one-time title challenger after her previous strawweight booking with Michelle Waterson fell through due to an injury to Waterson. The No. 8 ranked 115-pounder in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings will look to make it two straight wins after earning a unanimous decision over Virna Jandiroba at UFC 267 in October.

The UFC’s May 14 event will be headlined by a light heavyweight matchup between former champion Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic.

Guilherme Cruz and Damon Martin contributed to this report.