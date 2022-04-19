PFL 1 weigh-in results, video: Clay Collard, Jeremy Stephens make weight for season debut

The final hurdle before the launch of PFL’s fourth season has been cleared.

All 20 fighters scheduled to compete at Wednesday’s season kickoff event made weight on Tuesday, including lightweight headliners Clay Collard and Jeremy Stephens.

After making the semifinals of 2021’s lightweight tournament, Collard tipped the scale at 155 pounds in advance of his second chance at the promotion’s $1 million grand prize. Stephens, likewise, weighed in at 156 pounds ahead of his PFL debut following a 34-fight UFC run.

PFL 1: Collard vs. Stephens takes place April 20 at the Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas. The event is set to air live on ESPN and ESPN+.

Complete PFL 1 weigh-in results can be seen below. The video can be watched above.

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 9pm ET)

Clay Collard (155) vs. Jeremy Stephens (156)

Raush Manfio (156) vs. Don Madge (155.75)

Antonio Carlos Jr. (205.5) vs. Delan Monte (205)

Natan Schulte (156) vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155.75)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6pm ET)

Emiliano Sordi (205.5) vs. Cory Hendricks (205.75)

Alexander Martinez (156) vs. Stevie Ray (155.5)

Marthin Hamlet (205.75) vs. Teodoras Aukstuolis (204.5)

Omari Akhmedov (204.5) vs. Viktor Pesta (205.5)

Robert Wilkinson (205) vs. Bruce Souto (204.5)

Simeon Powell (205.75) vs. Clinton Williams (204.5)