Jorge Masvidal breaks silence on loss to Colby Covington: ‘I was f****** irate’

Jorge Masvidal is thinking up a master plan to finally get over the hump in his career.

At UFC 272, Masvidal served as one half of the main event, taking on his former friend and teammate Colby Covington in one of the sport’s most highly anticipated grudge matches in recent years. Unfortunately for Masvidal, things did not go well for him. “Gamebred” was largely dominated in the fight and lost by a wide unanimous decision.

Things only got worse for Masvidal from there as he was arrested for allegedly assaulting Covington outside a Miami steakhouse two weeks after their fight. Since then, Masvidal has largely been keeping a low profile, however, he did recently break his silence by speaking with Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, where he declined to comment on his the current allegations he is facing, but did speak about UFC 272 for the first time.

“I was f****** irate,” Masvidal said. “I was upset, and I just like to be in isolation when I get like that. It’s better for me. Take a couple days to figure it out and if I have a problem and I can’t figure it out, f***, then it’s a real problem. I could fail at something, but if I could find a way to fix it, then I can go back and address it again, then I can sleep with peace at night. So that’s what I did — five, six days in that nowhere land, like, ‘F***,’ and then I came up with a plan, and now I’m gonna execute that plan.”

That plan is apparently a pretty simple one: Masvidal is going to wrestle. A lot.

The “BMF” acknowledged that Covington proved to be a difficult fight for him because of Covington’s superior wrestling ability, an Achilles heel that has bitten Masvidal before.

Now, though, Masvidal intends to go all in on solving the issue.

“Get right back to work, in a different way,” Masvidal said. “I’ve been doing this sport for quite a while ... so I do have a lot of data that I can use to go back on and start to dissect that and see what works and what doesn’t going forward, to solve these riddles. I’ve had a problem with wrestlers. It’s a couple times that I’ve had the problems. Not just a guy who was decent, [but] the more standout wrestlers, I’ve had a problem.

“With wrestlers, when they take me out of my element, and they’re able to keep pressing that hugging game, even when I do bring it to a neutral, I’m like, ‘F***, I spent a lot of extra power doing that.’ So knowing these things, I have a slight different plan and formula going forward to address these problems that I’ve had most of my career with the f****** wrestlers.

“The best program in the country currently, for the last 10 years, is Penn State,” Masvidal continued. “I’ve got some good friends over there, so I’m gonna go spend some time in Pennsylvania, wrestle in the morning, wrestle at night, wrestle in the morning, wrestle at night, and stay doing that, because I don’t feel like I have to work on my boxing — not to be cocky — or my kicking. It’s there any time. I’ve just got to sharpen it up before fights. So one of my main plans right now is go wrestle day and night and see what comes out of it.

“Then come back to the sport of MMA and see where I’m at. I don’t know how long that journey’s gonna take me. I don’t know if I’m gonna go there six months or six weeks until I get that breakthrough, but I know it will come from just being in there.”

As one of the biggest stars in the UFC, when Masvidal does return, there will be no shortage of potential opponents for the “BMF” champion. Conor McGregor, Leon Edwards, and a rematch with Nate Diaz have all been floated as fights that could make sense for Masvidal next. “Gamebred” says he’s not concerning himself with that at the moment, but whenever he does return, he’s predicting violence.

“I’m not even thinking that far yet,” Masvidal said. “I’m just gonna go sharpen these tools. Just wrestle, wrestle and f****** see what comes out of it. And once I feel I’ve improved, I’ve leveled up, I’ve f****** hit a Super Saiyan on everybody, we’ll find out who I’m gonna f****** murder.”