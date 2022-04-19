With Tanner Boser out, Alexandr Romanov now faces Chase Sherman at UFC Vegas 52

Just when Chase Sherman thought he was out, they pulled him back in.

With Tanner Boser injured, the UFC has signed Sherman back to the promotion just days after he was released, as he’ll now face Alexandr Romanov in a heavyweight bout at UFC Vegas 52 on Saturday from the UFC APEX.

UFC officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday.

It’s been a roller-coaster for Sherman after he was released from the UFC as of April 12, which brought to an end his second stint with the promotion following a 1-3 run through four fights. But once Boser suffered an injury that forced him out of the UFC Vegas 52 card, Sherman was re-signed to accept the short-notice fight against Romanov.

It will certainly be no easy test for Sherman as Romanov sports a perfect 15-0 record including four wins in the UFC along with three finishes since joining the promotion.

Romanov vs. Sherman will serve as part of the undercard for the event headlined by ex-UFC champion Jessica Andrade taking on Amanda Lemos in a five-round strawweight bout.

MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz and Mike Heck contributed to this report.