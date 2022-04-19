UFC bantamweight Miles Johns suspended 6 months after testing positive for Adderall

UFC bantamweight Miles Johns has been suspended six months by the Nevada State Athletic Commission following a failed drug test ahead of his most recent fight in February.

According to the commission, Johns tested positive for Adderall — an amphetamine commonly used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder as well as narcolepsy — and it’s banned at all times for athletes unless a therapeutic use exemption is filed and accepted.

Johns never disclosed his use of Adderall in the pre-fight forms that athletes are required to submit for licensing in Nevada, although he did eventually provide proof of the prescription from his doctors.

As a result, the Nevada Commission commended Johns for his assistance in settling the matter while ultimately handing down a six-month suspension as punishment, which will expire on August 5, 2022.

Johns will also have to pay a fine of $3,450, which is 15 percent of his $23,000 purse following a loss to John Castaneda on Feb. 5 at UFC Vegas 47. Johns is also responsible for paying $326 in attorney fees and he must pay all fines before he can be relicensed in the state of Nevada.

Because Johns lost his fight, the result will remain the same.

Johns must also submit to a clean drug test when he returns to compete in Nevada again.

Johns currently sports a 2-2 record in the UFC with a pair of knockout wins on his resume along with a TKO loss along with the submission defeat against Castaneda in his most recent appearance with the promotion.

Johns is the latest fighter to test positive for Adderall after one-time interim lightweight title contender Kevin Lee was also suspended for the same thing after he failed to disclose his usage, which led to the same six-month suspension back in 2021.