Heck of a Morning: Bellator wins the weekend, AJ McKee’s future, Muhammad’s callout of Covington, more

After a chaotic weekend in the world of MMA, there seem to be a lot of question in regards to two of the notable names coming out of the UFC Vegas 51 and Bellator 277 main events — one from the winning side, the other from the losing side.

On this edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to this past weekend’s fight cards, Patricio Pitbull’s win over A.J. McKee in to regain the featherweight title, Belal Muhammad’s great performance against Vicente Luque and his post-fight callout of Colby Covington, takes your calls on how Khamzat Chimaev factors into the equation, the potential Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards welterweight title fight, Petr Yan’s next move, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 8 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.