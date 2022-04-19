Morning Report: Dana White on a Henry Cejudo return: ‘Talking s*** on Instagram does not get you fights’

Henry Cejudo wants to get back in the octagon... so it would appear.

The Olympic gold medalist in wrestling last fought when defending his bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May 2020. After his second-round TKO victory speaking to Joe Rogan, Cejudo announced it would be his last time competing.

Continuing to linger in the MMA space as a personality, UFC 273 acted as an inspiration for the former two-division UFC champion who took to social media following the event to declare his imminent return to the USADA testing pool. Despite his retirement, Cejudo hasn’t been quiet when it comes to expressing his thoughts on certain fighters. Recently, Conor McGregor has found himself in “Triple C’s” crosshairs after posting a video of him hitting pads.

For a potential bout, the assumption would be to meet in the middle at 145-pounds as McGregor has fought as high as welterweight. Starting his career at featherweight, “The Notorious” hasn’t fought in the division since he won the UFC title by knocking out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds.

Regardless, UFC President Dana White isn’t quite sold on Cejudo’s return just yet.

“No,” White told TMZ in a recent interview when asked if the current beef between Cejudo and McGregor had him excited. “Cejudo’s retired. Cejudo’s retired, you know? Cejudo knows what he needs to do to get back in and get — whatever. I mean, just talking s*** on Instagram does not get you fights.”

Aside from his back-and-forth with McGregor, Cejudo has consistently expressed interest in capturing a third divisional title in pursuit of a featherweight title bout with Alexander Volkanovski. Like White, Volkanovski will believe in Cejudo fighting again once he sees it.

FINAL THOUGHTS

If you aren’t following Seika Izawa’s MMA journey then are you even MMAing? Thanks for reading!

