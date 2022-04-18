‘I feel sorry for my coaches’: Khamzat Chimaev gives behind-the-scenes look at UFC 273 brawl against Gilbert Burns

Even in the moment, Khamzat Chimaev wasn’t satisfied with his win over Gilbert Burns.

On Monday, the undefeated UFC welterweight released a behind-the-scenes video documenting the 48 hours before and after his decision win over Burns at UFC 273. The footage begins with Chimaev’s weight cut and extends through the end of his fight night experience, including an intimate look at Chimaev’s immediate reaction to the biggest win of his MMA career — and the disappointment both he and his coaches shared with his performance.

“I feel sorry for my coaches,” a bloodied Chimaev said post-fight from the locker room of Jacksonville’s VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. “They work hard with me. I made many mistakes, Go back and watch my fight, like I always do. I will work hard, more energy. I need to be, everywhere, black belt — striking, ground-and-pound, wrestling, grappling, whatever, everything. I will fix everything now. One way I’m happy and one way I’m mad.

“I’m mad because I couldn’t finish the guy.”

“Experience,” responded one of Chimaev’s coaches. “You have to beat them with being smart, with a strategy.”

Watch the full video above to see Chimaev share a moment with Burns and Sanford MMA coach Henri Hooft (and Darren Till) backstage at UFC 273 after the fight, the scolding Chimaev got from his coaches in the car ride back to the hotel, and much more.