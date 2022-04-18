Tanner Boser out of Alexander Romanov fight at UFC Vegas 52

Tanner Boser has withdrawn from his upcoming fight against Alexander Romanov.

The heavyweights were scheduled to clash on the main card of UFC Vegas 52 this Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, but Boser announced on social media that an injury has forced him out of the contest.

“Hey guys, I’m injured and off the card this weekend,” Boser wrote. “I pulled out of the fight late last week. I’ve fought through many injuries in the past and I’ve never pulled out of a fight before. This really sucks. Having trouble hitting that 30th pro fight. Hopefully I can soon.”

In an accompanying caption, the Canadian also apologized to Romanov and the UFC. He did not provide details on his injury.

Boser (20-8-1) is sitting on 29 pro bouts after a second-round knockout of Ovince Saint Preux last June. He would have made it to number 30 with a December booking at UFC Vegas 44 against Sergei Pavlovich, but Boser withdrew due to travel issues. He also saw Romanov step in as a replacement for Saturday when his originally scheduled opponent Rodrigo Nascimento withdrew for undisclosed reasons.

It is not yet known if the UFC will seek a new opponent for Romanov.