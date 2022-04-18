Marcus Buchecha vs. ‘Reug Reug’ off again, removed from Friday’s ONE: Reloaded card

A heavyweight bout between Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Marcus Buchecha and Senegalese wrestler Oumar Kane — better known as “Reug Reug” — is off of Friday’s ONE Championship card in Singapore, the company announced Monday.

According to ONE, the heavyweight match will be rescheduled for a later event. A bantamweight clash featuring Chen Rui and Song Min Jong was elevated to the main card portion of the show.

Buchecha vs. Reug Reug was originally scheduled for April 2021 but eventually fell through. Kane was 2-0 in MMA with two knockouts to his credit when he was paired up against the Brazilian grappler. “Reug Reug” stopped Patrick Schmid on that card before losing weeks later to Kirill Grishenko.

Buchecha had to wait until September of that same year to finally make his MMA debut, which he won by submitting Anderson “Braddock” Silva in under three minutes. Buchecha then improved to 2-0 in the sport with another first-round submission, tapping Ji Won Kang this past December.

Check the updated ONE: Reloaded lineup below.

Main card

Regian Eersel vs. Arian Sadikovic – kickboxing

Smilla Sundell vs. Jackie Buntan – muay Thai

Bokang Masunyane vs. Jarred Brooks

Liam Harrison vs. Muangthai Pk.Saenchai – muay Thai

Chen Rui vs. Song Min Jong

Danial Williams vs. Namiki Kawahara

Preliminary card

Yosuke Saruta vs. Gustavo Balart

Andrei Stoica vs. Giannis Stoforidis – kickboxing

Anissa Meksen vs. Marie Ruumet – muay Thai

Windson Ramos vs. Woo Sung Hoon

Ayaka Miura vs. Dayane Souza

Abraao Amorim vs. Dae Sung Park

Agilan Thani vs. Jin Tae Hong

Masakazu Imanari vs. Mikey Musemeci – grappling

Keanu Subba vs. James Yang