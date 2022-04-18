Marcus Buchecha vs. ‘Reug Reug’ off again, removed from Friday’s ONE: Reloaded card

A heavyweight bout between Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Marcus Buchecha and Senegalese wrestler Oumar Kane — better known as “Reug Reug” — is off of Friday’s ONE Championship card in Singapore, the company announced Monday.
According to ONE, the heavyweight match will be rescheduled for a later event. A bantamweight clash featuring Chen Rui and Song Min Jong was elevated to the main card portion of the show.
Buchecha vs. Reug Reug was originally scheduled for April 2021 but eventually fell through. Kane was 2-0 in MMA with two knockouts to his credit when he was paired up against the Brazilian grappler. “Reug Reug” stopped Patrick Schmid on that card before losing weeks later to Kirill Grishenko.
Buchecha had to wait until September of that same year to finally make his MMA debut, which he won by submitting Anderson “Braddock” Silva in under three minutes. Buchecha then improved to 2-0 in the sport with another first-round submission, tapping Ji Won Kang this past December.
Check the updated ONE: Reloaded lineup below.
Main card
Regian Eersel vs. Arian Sadikovic – kickboxing
Smilla Sundell vs. Jackie Buntan – muay Thai
Bokang Masunyane vs. Jarred Brooks
Liam Harrison vs. Muangthai Pk.Saenchai – muay Thai
Chen Rui vs. Song Min Jong
Danial Williams vs. Namiki Kawahara
Preliminary card
Yosuke Saruta vs. Gustavo Balart
Andrei Stoica vs. Giannis Stoforidis – kickboxing
Anissa Meksen vs. Marie Ruumet – muay Thai
Windson Ramos vs. Woo Sung Hoon
Ayaka Miura vs. Dayane Souza
Abraao Amorim vs. Dae Sung Park
Agilan Thani vs. Jin Tae Hong
Masakazu Imanari vs. Mikey Musemeci – grappling
Keanu Subba vs. James Yang
