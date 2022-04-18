On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 51

The Belal Muhammad train kept chugging along at UFC Vegas 51 after he gained a measure of revenge over Vicente Luque, the only man to ever finish him. “Remember the Name” is unbeaten in eight straight fights now and he went for a big callout after his win, targeting the infamous Colby Covington. Is this the right matchup for Muhammad or is there another path to the top of the welterweight division for him?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, we figure out what’s next for Muhammad and the rest of Saturday’s main card winners, which featured a bevy of newcomers and up-and-comers. Is it too early to start pushing Caio Borralho? What fun fights are ahead for Andre Fialho and Mayra Bueno Silva? And is it time for Pat Sabatini to face the grappling GOAT of the featherweight division? We answer these questions and more in a special edition of OTTNO as Alexander K. Lee is joined by guest matchmaker Jed Meshew who promised to bring the chaos hammer with his fight selections.

