Video: Henry Cejudo hosts Demetrious Johnson to reminisce about title fights

Henry Cejudo and Demetrious Johnson are two of the finest flyweight talents ever seen in the UFC’s octagon. Naturally, they were rivals.

Four years after Cejudo ended Johnson’s record-breaking title run, he invited over his two-time opponent to share a laugh and reminisce about their experiences in the octagon. The soon-to-return fighter also tagged UFC broadcast partner ESPN.

Check out the video below.

Yo @espnmma this is what we talked about. Sometimes you get humble Henry. Happy Easter pic.twitter.com/joqfmAaoPl — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 17, 2022

Guess who stopped by The Cejudo hacienda today. Stay tuned #frenemies pic.twitter.com/tHpC4sdrVK — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 17, 2022

The flyweights first faced off in 2016 at UFC 197. Johnson was near the apex of his title run and had then defended his title seven times. Cejudo’s Olympic wrestling credentials were thought to present a potential problem for Johnson, but he wound up earning a first-round TKO when he hit Cejudo to the body with a knee.

Six years after the fight, Cejudo revealed just how much that knee hurt.

“I literally gave you my face because, dude, you hurt me to the body so bad,” he told Johnson.

Cejudo and Johnson rematched two years later, and in a major upset, Cejudo took home a split decision to capture his first UFC title; he would go on to win the bantamweight title and become the fourth-ever fighter to simultaneously hold bets in two divisions.

After the end of his UFC title run, Johnson was traded to the Asia-based ONE Championship, where he captured the promotion’s flyweight (135-pound) title before losing it this past August. He returned to the promotion this past month and defeated muay Thai great Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a special-rules bout.

Cejudo announced his retirement from the UFC after defending the bantamweight belt against Dominick Cruz in May 2020. He then pivoted to media work, hosting a podcast with former boxing champ Mike Tyson and his own shown. He has since announced his intention to make an MMA comeback, reportedly agreeing to begin random drug testing required of UFC fighters.