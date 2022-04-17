Jake Paul goes in on Michael Bisping: ‘I started wiping my tears away with $50 million’ I made in 2021

You know you’ve got Jake Paul’s attention when he starts posting full diss videos, and Michael Bisping is his latest target.

On Sunday, Paul went all in the retired former UFC champion, who recently popped up on his “hit list” of future opponents, kicking off an exchange of insults on Twitter.

The YouTuber turned boxer mocked the injury that left Bisping legally blind in one eye and again challenged the ex-UFC champ to a boxing match.

Bisping fired back after Paul’s first challenge, declaring, “I won a world championship and more importantly the respect of the fight community, telling the boxer “that’s 2 things you’ll NEVER do. Ever.”

In response, Paul pointed to his earnings in a pair of boxing matches with ex-UFC champ Tyron Woodley, whom he outpointed and then knocked out in a pair of fights this past year.

“When I was crying earlier after he tweeted me – I was sobbing – then I was like, ‘F***,’ I started wiping my tears away with the $50 million that I made last year fighting. In my last fight, by the time Round 3 was over, I made more money than he did in his whole entire career. So I get why he’s mad at the new kid on the block, talking all this s***.

“And when he looks at his bank account, guys, you may not know this, he only sees half of it, so he really thinks he made half of that amount of money since he only has one eye. But the eye jokes are not funny. I...truly don’t think it’s funny. I...think it’s mean. And...I...am sorry.”

Dear @bisping,



I challenge you to stop hosting your struggling podcast, get licensed to fight, and box me.



Let’s see if that UFC belt and all the respect you have can help you beat me in a boxing match. pic.twitter.com/9Bv0bDTK1E — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 17, 2022

Bisping didn’t come out of nowhere on Paul’s supposed hit list. The former champ this past May said he was offered a boxing match against Paul, which he said he turned down because it wasn’t enough money.

But money is just one roadblock to any potential fight between Bisping and Paul. As Paul notes, Bisping would have to get licensed to fight, and with his documented vision problems, that would be all but impossible in any jurisdiction regulated by an athletic commission.

As Bisping noted the first time a Paul fight came across his desk, he believed the fight offer was just another publicity stunt. As Paul noted, he has praised Paul’s performances, once strongly refuting conspiracy theories of a fix in Paul’s rematch with Woodley.

The only likely difference between then and now is that Paul is giving his publicity stunts more production value – and making his insults a lot more personal.