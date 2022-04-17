Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson scratched from Bellator 281

Douglas Lima and Jason Jackson will not be competing next month.

The welterweight contenders were scheduled to fight at Bellator 281 on May 13 in London, but MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin confirmed with officials that the bout has been postponed. A reason for the postponement was not disclosed, and it’s not clear when the fighters will be re-booked.

Eurosport Nederland was first to report the change.

When Lima (32-10) returns to the cage, he’ll look to snap a career-worst three-fight losing streak. He most recently fought at Bellator 267 this past October, when he lost a close split decision to Michael “Venom” Page. Lima is a three-time Bellator welterweight champion and has also fought for the promotion’s middleweight title.

Jackson (15-4) is likely one fight away from a title shot of his own, as he has won five straight fights, all by unanimous decision. This stretch includes wins over Paul Daley, Neiman Gracie, and former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson.

Bellator 281 is headlined by an interim welterweight championship bout as Page fights Logan Storley for the vacant title.