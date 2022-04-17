RIZIN 35 results, videos: Roberto Satoshi taps Johnny Case with nasty triangle choke, defends belt

RIZIN Fighting Federation concluded its doubleheader with a bang Sunday as lightweight champion Roberto Satoshi got his revenge in Tokyo, Japan.

Set to rematch Johnny Case in the main event of RIZIN 35, the only man to ever beat him in MMA, the jiu-jitsu ace stood and traded for a minute before shooting for a takedown and working for a submission, but Case successfully escaped. Satoshi took Case’s back on the feet and immediately set up an inverted triangle, locking the choke and forcing Case to tap.

Satoshi is now 14-1 in MMA with his past four wins coming by way of submission with triangle chokes.

“One of the things that motivated me the most before this fight was the fact that my opponent said I have no heart, and I wanted to prove that’s not true,” Satoshi said after the victory. “I wanna prove to the world the strength we have in Japan and RIZIN.”

The two other title bouts also featured rematches in Juntaro Ushiku vs. Yutaka Saito and Seika Izawa vs. Ayaka Hamasaki. Ushiku came close to knocking out Saito with a head kick, but the challenger survived and put on a hard-fought contest, losing a close decision. Izawa also nearly finished her opponent in the second, but this time defeated Hamasaki via decision.

The show featured the retirement bout of Japanese legend Tsuyoshi Kosaka. Almost 30 years after his first appearance inside a MMA ring in 1994 and 77 fights later, Kosaka hung up his gloves following a massive first-round knockout over MMA debutant Mikio Ueda.

The early portion of the card had two fighters taking out their opponents with submissions. Spike Carlyle put Koji Takeda to sleep with a guillotine choke in the second stanza, while Vugar Karamov finished Taichi Nakajima with a triangle choke in just two minutes.

Check the complete RIZIN 35 results below.

Roberto Satoshi def. Johnny Case via submission (inverted triangle choke) - Round 1, 3:32

Juntaro Ushiku def. Yutaka Saito via unanimous decision

Seika Izawa def. Ayaka Hamasaki via unanimous decision

Tsuyoshi Kosaka def. Mikio Ueda via KO - Round 1, 2:05

Kanna Asakura def. Satomi Takano via unanimous decision

Spike Carlyle def. Koji Takeda via submission (guillotine choke) - Round 2, 1:35

Shoma Shibisai def. Rihards Bigis via TKO - Round 1, 1:36

Yuki Motoya def. Alan Yamaniha via unanimous decision

Vugar Karamov def. Taichi Nakajima via submission (triangle choke) - Round 1, 2:00

Kyle Aguon def. Takahiro Ashida via unanimous decision