UFC Vegas 51 and Bellator 277 post-fight show: Biggest winners, losers of a bizarre MMA weekend

Well, that was certainly something.

MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti, José Youngs, and Jed Meshew react to a bizarre MMA weekend that featured a cornucopia of absurdity between UFC Vegas 51 and Bellator 277, in which Belal Muhammad’s main event win over Vicente Luque on Saturday night was practically the only fight that didn’t come with a little bit of controversy.

Is Muhammad a main player now in the UFC welterweight division? Did the judges get it right for Patricio Pitbull vs. A.J. McKee 2? Was there any more ridiculous way for Bellator’s light heavyweight grand prix to end other than Corey Anderson vs. Vadim Nemkov’s no contest? The crew hits every angle coming out of the latest MMA double-header.

Watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.