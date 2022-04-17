UFC Vegas 51 bonus: Drakkar Klose snags bonus in first fight in over two years

Drakkar Klose’s victorious return to the octagon was made a little sweeter at the end of the night.

For his 33-second finish of Brandon Jenkins, Klose was awarded one of the UFC Vegas 51 Performance of the Night bonuses on Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. It was the first fight since March 7, 2020, for Klose, who was shelved for much of the past two years after being injured by a faceoff shove from Jeremy Stephens. It was also Klose’s first win since August 2019.

The evening’s other Performance of the Night bonus went to Andre Fialho, while bantamweights Mayra Bueno Silva and Wu Yanan won Fight of the Night. All four fighters will receive a $50,000 bonus for their efforts.

Fialho scored his first UFC win with a first-round TKO of Miguel Baeza. The PFL veteran was not able to win that league’s prize, but he’s already made some extra cash in just his second octagon outing.

Silva and Wu battled for three rounds before Silva pulled away in the third to win on the scorecards in what was her UFC debut at 135 pounds. This is the second Fight of the Night award of Silva’s career and the first for Wu.