 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 51 in tweets: Fighters react to Belal Muhammad triumph, controversial Borralho-Omargadzhiev ending

By Alexander K. Lee
/ new

Belal Muhammad just keeps winning and the MMA world has taken notice.

Make it eight straight fights without a loss for Muhammad, who defeated Vicente Luque by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Vegas 51 on Saturday. The win was even sweeter for Muhammad as he avenged a November 2016 loss to Luque, which remains the only time that Muhammad has been stopped.

Muhammad — the No. 6 welterweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings who will jump up at least one spot ahead of Luque after Saturday’s result — used a wrestling-heavy attack to defuse the dangerous Luque and many of his peers applauded him for perfectly executing his game plan.

See what fighters had to say about the main event on social media plus the controversial ending to Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev, the second fight of the night that went to a technical decision as the result of a late foul.

Belal Muhammad def. Vicente Luque

Caio Borralho def. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Andre Fialho def. Miguel Baeza

Mayra Bueno Silva def. Wu Yanan

Pat Sabatini def. T.J. Laramie

Mounir Lazzez def. Ange Loosa

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...